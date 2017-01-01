HourStack for iPhone

Become super time efficient by using our brand new iPhone app
The HourStack iPhone app makes planning and tracking your time simple and convenient, whilst making sure that your week's workload is being utilized efficiently.
- Fast and simple time tracking and resource scheduling.
- Visual indicators for your daily time utilization.
- Warnings when you are over-allocated for a day.
- Notifications for when you forget to turn off timers.
- Group your time entries by project and/or label.
- Zero data loss with real-time web app synchronization.